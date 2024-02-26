Funeral parlor owner arrested for leaving corpse in hearse… for two years

Police have arrested Miles Harford, 33, former proprietor of Apollo Funeral & Cremation Services, for abuse of a corpse and other crimes. While searching Harford's Denver, Colorado home after he was evicted, they found a parked hearse emanating a "foul odor." Inside the hearse was the corpse of a 63-year-old woman who had been strapped to the gurney and covered with blankets for at least two years since Harford's funeral home had closed.

Along with the corpse, they discovered the cremated remains of 35 individuals in urns around the property.

From ABC News: