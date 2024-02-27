Flights just got a lot more affordable with this travel deal-finding app and it's on sale for $39.97

TL;DR: Dreaming of a vacation, but don't have a lot of extra cash? Book a trip at a fraction of the cost with the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) for $39.97 (reg. $1690) or the Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2000 on Domestic & International Flight Deals) for $59.97 (reg.$690). Hurry, this price drop ends on 2/29!

Spring break and summer vacation are just around the corner, and travel costs are about to skyrocket. Get ahead of the price gauging with a lifetime subscription to the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ or Premium plan, and book the trip you've been dreaming about.

With the Premium Plus+ subscription members get access to economy, business, and first-class flight deals. They'll also get 20% off Mobile Passport Plus and discounts on partner products such as Huckberry, Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and more.

Select up to 4 home airports, set alerts, and let the app do the work for you. The Dollar Flight Club app will scan the internet for the best flights, hotels, and rental cars, and notify you once it finds the lowest price. Snag domestic, and international fights, and mistake fares from your chosen airports—the destination possibilities are infinite.

This awesome app makes travel possible for anyone who's on a budget or needs to getaway without breaking the bank. You never know what savings may pop up, and Dollar Flight Club ensures you're the first to know! Hawai, here you come!

The rave reviews speak for themselves. CNN said, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket."

Get the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) for $39.97 (reg. $1690) or the Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2000 on Domestic & International Flight Deals) for $59.97 (reg.$690). No coupon is needed to grab this deal by 2/29.

StackSocial prices subject to change.