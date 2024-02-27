Trump's weekend of deranged commentary

The folks at The Lincoln Project put together a showcase of the deranged garbage Donald Trump spewed over the weekend.
Racism, losing track of what he is saying, and spitting out non-sense babble are all hallmarks of a Donald Trump speech. Trump kicked off the weekend with a racist performance and then spent the next few days embarrassing himself. Sadly, his adherents won't notice.
He isn't getting any better, and the pressure just keeps building. Who knows how many hamberders the guy has left in him.