Trump's weekend of deranged commentary

The folks at The Lincoln Project put together a showcase of the deranged garbage Donald Trump spewed over the weekend.

Racism, losing track of what he is saying, and spitting out non-sense babble are all hallmarks of a Donald Trump speech. Trump kicked off the weekend with a racist performance and then spent the next few days embarrassing himself. Sadly, his adherents won't notice.

Trump's weekend in 101 seconds. pic.twitter.com/JH2cK98ERv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 27, 2024

He isn't getting any better, and the pressure just keeps building. Who knows how many hamberders the guy has left in him.