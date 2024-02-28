Turn your oral hygiene up a notch with this 38,000-brush-strokes-per-minute electric toothbrush

TL;DR: The Mode Electric Toothbrush packs 38,000 brush strokes per minute and 30-day battery life into a sleek package. Purchase it for $124.99 (reg. $148).

There's no such thing as being too careful about mouth health. A person's mouth offers a glimpse into a more significant health picture. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "poor oral health is associated with other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease."

Excellent oral hygiene begins with an efficient cleaning routine. That starts with a good toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes are the gateway to proper oral hygiene and a beautiful smile.

The Mode Electric Toothbrush, which features a 30-day battery life, blends performance and innovation to provide the ultimate brushing experience. This high-performance toothbrush removes up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional toothbrush. Eliminating plaque minimizes the chances of tooth decay.

While in use, the Mode Electric Toothbrush delivers approximately 38,000 brush strokes per minute. The sheer volume eliminates plaque buildup and other issues that affect oral hygiene.

Each bristle is made from a soft, tapered material crafted to dive between teeth. In doing so, users can effectively clean along their gum line. And it does so without being too abrasive or hard on one's mouth.

Plaque prevention and 38,000 brush strokes a minute are just a couple of the benefits of this electronic toothbrush. The benefits above combine to help reduce and prevent gingivitis. Furthermore, this toothbrush results in "up to seven times healthier gums in two weeks."

Effectiveness aside, this toothbrush also shines in practicality. It is wireless, and its rotating built-in charging base features a dock nightlight. You don't have to worry about this toothbrush being too noisy, as its motor features a whisper-quiet setting.

The mouth can be the gateway to larger health issues. Ensure your mouth and body receive the attention and care they deserve with the Mode Electric Toothbrush. Purchase it today for $124.99 (reg. $148).

