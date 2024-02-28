"Billionaire" Trump can not post bond, begs for special treatment

Self-proclaimed "Billionaire" Donald J. Trump is begging the court for special treatment, as he can not post bond nor pay his legal penalties.

In a court filing, Donald J. Trump is asking for special treatment and to be allowed to post a bond in an amount far lower than legally required of his New York fraud judgment. Trump admits he can not afford to meet the amounts needed and that he may have to start selling off buildings in a fire sale. The NY AG's office is having none of it: