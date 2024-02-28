Developers who demolished famously crooked pub must rebuild it as it was

The new buyers of a famously lopsided pub in England, The Crooked House, quickly demolished it after arsonists gutted the building. No-one being fooled, least of all the courts—("Access to the premises was hindered by an 8-foot (2.4 m) mound of earth blocking the only lane leading to the building, so approximately 1,000 metres (3,300 ft) of hose were used to pump water to the fire")—they've been ordered to rebuild the ancient, haphazard construction exactly as it was.

Its demise saddened many in the village, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) northwest of London, and became the subject of a criminal investigation. Three people were arrested and later released on bail in connection with the blaze but no one was charged. In a statement, the South Staffordshire Council said it had "engaged with the owners" and now ordered the pub rebuilt "back to what it was prior to the fire" by February 2027 or face prosecution for failing to comply. The notice was served on owners, Adam and Carly Taylor and the company secretary of ATE Farms, which bought the inn. They have 30 days to appeal the notice.

36,000 people are now on the 'Save The Crooked House (Let's Get It Re-Built)' Facebook page. It seems from footage of the demolition, hastily done within hours of the fire and before investigators were finished, that the building was not especially less sound for the fire, notwithstanding its obvious problem.

From the Wikipedia article:

Its name and distinctive appearance were the result of 19th-century mining subsidence which caused one side of the building to be approximately 4 feet (1.2 m) lower than the other. It was known as "Britain's wonkiest pub", and optical illusions inside the building made objects appear to roll uphill.

