Explore a new career path in IT with this 15-course CompTIA course super bundle

TL;DR: Delve into the world of IT with this 15-course Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by IDUNOVA. Purchase it for $59.97 (reg. $585).

The employment paradigm has shifted dramatically over the past four years. More employers have opted for remote work options for their employees, with some companies abandoning the brick-and-mortar concept for good.

As more people turn their homes into remote workstations, the need for sufficient tech professionals continues to rise. Information technology has always remained a vital part of the workforce, and it's gained an even more prominent profile in recent years.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) has long been considered the mothership for IT professionals. Whether you're already familiar with the IT world or looking to dabble in a career in the field, The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by IDUNOVA will help you achieve your IT-related goals.

Purchase this multi-course bundle for $59.97 (reg. $585).

Fifteen courses spanning more than 260 hours of instruction are included in the bundle. Together, they assist users in helping them become knowledgeable in the IT world as they train to become CompTIA certified. It should be noted, however, that this bundle does not provide CompTIA certification.

Courses cover the gambit of what students can expect in their quest for certification.

The CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) course is the ideal refresher for anyone new to IT. This 4.5-star rated course includes 58 lectures covering everything from basic IT infrastructure, information about IT concepts and terms, and preventative hardware and software maintenance.

CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-005) spans 56 lectures and is rated 4.2 stars. This course delves into Linux and teaches the fundamentals about the program's environment while giving students the knowledge to execute common commands and more.

Every IT professional should be well-versed in security, and the CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601) course equips students with that knowledge. This 4.5-star rated offering tests student's fundamental understanding of security, expands on their previously-acquired cyber-security background and tests their ability to implement security across different devices.

Courses are taught through IDUNOVA, a company with more than 20 years in the IT education area. It's important to note that this super bundle provides the education you need to succeed, but not actual certification.

Tap into the field of IT today with the 15-course Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by IDUNOVA. Purchase it for $59.97 (reg. $585).

StackSocial prices subject to change.