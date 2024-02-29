1920s guide on the correct postures for housework

In case you woke up today wondering if you stand correctly while doing housework, this guide will show you the proper way to stand while sweeping, scrubbing, and preparing food.

This series of photos shows Miss Ruth Kellogg dressed in a pristine apron, standing like a mannequin as she performs each house task. Standing up this straight looks more difficult than doing all the chores pictured. Miss Kellogg would likely freak out if she saw my improper cleaning etiquette.

The Public Domain Review says this is a "series of photographs taken of Miss Ruth Kellogg demonstrating correct postures for various forms of housework. Photos taken by Troy for Delineator magazine. No date given, but Miss Kellogg was at Cornell 1921-26."

See also: Works that entered the public domain in 2023