Enjoy an abundance of documentaries at your fingertips with this Curiosity Stream Lifetime Subscription

TL;DR: if you're struggling to find something new to watch, this Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription full of documentaries should help you find something. It's here on sale for $199.99 (Reg. $399).

There's a lot to watch out there, but not a lot to digest. We spend a ton of time sitting in front of the boob tube, and it's time to make that time more lucrative.

If you're looking for a great place to find an abundance of documentaries in one convenient place this Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $199.99 (Reg. $399) is here for your watching pleasure.

Brought to you by Discovery Communications and John Hendricks, this subscription has an incredible library of things you want to know, should know, or will be surprised to know. It's an unlimited streaming service for all folks who love some smarts straight from the source in the form of film, which is super easy for those of us who don't have the resources or time to source a ton of data every time we have a question. Furthermore, you'll get new content added to your screen weekly, so finding a new passion is always one click away.

If you need to watch on the go, be sure to download your new favorite film for later so if you find yourself without an internet connection you can still watch whatever it is that inspires you–no matter the WiFi status.

Also some sweet news: Curiosity Stream won an Emmy Award this year, specifically The News and Documentary Awards trophy for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction. You can't boast being award winning without actually winning an award, so let's cheers to that.

Find out why PCMag gave CuriosityStream 4/5 stars and the Apple Store and Google Play gave it an almost perfect rating. Get the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription for $199.99 (Reg. $399).

8StackSocial prices subject to change.