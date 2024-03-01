This 12 minute book service gives your brain the perfect amount of sustenance it needs, and it costs you only $49.99

TL:DR: If things are literally too long; didn't read, you can actually get in front of that using the lifetime access to 12min here for only $49.99 (Reg. $362).

No matter what reason you choose to put your nose into a good book, time is often a factor in finishing it. Whether it's right before bed, on the train, or on your lunch break, the clock is ticking and you have no time to waste before the pages need to be put down.

If you love to read but only have a small amount of dedication time, this lifetime access to 12min is here for only $49.99 (Reg. $362) and should be able to help you achieve your reading goals.

Available on iOS and Android, 12min gives you access to over 2,500 microbooks spanning over 24 different genres for whatever you're feeling. Available in English, Portuguese and Spanish, everyone can enjoy the same book together in a sort of modernized version of the beloved book club. As long as you have 12 minutes or less, you have a lifetime of knowledge.

Need to read on the go? The program offers both an audio and text format, so you can still get that much needed dose of info no matter where you are.

For some clarity, a few offered titles include The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Power of Habit, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, How to Win Friends and Influence People, Blink and Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.

Don't believe us? Ask all of the folks who gave this product a 4.8/5 star rating on App Store and 4.3/5 star rating on Google Play Store. They'll make sure to sing its praises, but only after they've finished their favorite 4 books in an hour.

Get this lifetime access to 12min for only $49.99 (Reg. $362).

StackSocial prices subject to change.