Fans of the recently departed Richard Lewis should not miss this long form interview he did with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF. It's an oldie (2011) but a goodie.

The two stand-up comics hilariously compare notes on approaches to comedy, show biz, personal life, and more.

I remember seeing Richard Lewis at small comedy club in Chicago in he early 80's. He was at his insane free-associating peak. We were all laughing so hard we could barely breathe