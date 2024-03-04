LOS ANGELES: Raise money for voter registration in Texas with Sara Bareilles, March 19th

This March 19th, in Los Angeles, California, singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Sara Bareilles will be hosting a screening of her new film, Waitress: The Musical to kick off The Good Deed Corps third season of "Stars in the Backyard."
The Good Deed Corps raises money to help register voters. It is a non-partisan effort to makes ballots more accessible in places where that may not be the case, or need a little help. Over the past few years they've raised funds, in part, by hosting a fantastic series movie screenings with the talent behind creating the films. The list of hosts should be thought of as Hollywood's A+ list.
Los Angeles, California (Feb 29, 2024) – On March 19 th Sara Bareilles will host a special screening
of the new film Waitress: The Musical which she starred in, produced, and wrote the music for at
the Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd. The benefit will raise funds for The Good
Deed Corps' effort to engage, register and inspire young Latinx voters in South Texas.
Bareilles, who won a Best Musical Theater Album GRAMMY for her work as composer and lyricist of
the Broadway hit will introduce the film and engage in a relaxed and informal Q & A afterward. There
will be pie!
This event kicks off The Good Deed Corps' third "Stars in the Backyard" season. These intimate
screenings with the stars and filmmakers began in 2022 with a small backyard screening of School of
Rock hosted by Jack Black and have grown into an annual slate of sold out screenings featuring such
A-list talent as Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sandra Oh, Jon Hamm and Laurie Metcalf.
Later this month (March 24) The Good Deed Corps will present a special matinee screening of
Wreck-It Ralph hosted by stars Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, and surprise guests.
Waitress: The Musical is a perfect fit for Women's History Month because it was the first Broadway
musical to have women in the four top creative spots: composer Bareilles, book writer Jess Nelson,
director Diane Paulus and choreographer Lorin Latarro. The show was nominated for multiple Tony
Awards and had a Broadway run of over 1,500 performances.
"The true friendship and joyful teamwork displayed by the three female leads in Waitress remind me
of the passion and dedication of our female-led team in Texas. Our motto for 2024 is "Bring joy to the
good fight", said Don Foster, co-director of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Good Deed Corps.
During the Q&A Bareilles will share her memories about the musical which took the singer/songwriter
of self-described "piano-based pop soul" hits like "Love Song" and "Brave" to the footlights in New
York. Along with writing the music and lyrics, she also appeared often on stage as the title character
whose pie-making skills help herself actualize away from her small-town life and a troubled marriage.
"My life is in two categories: it's before and after Waitress," Bareilles told a Variety interviewer.
"Everything about my life is different and better because of this show." She also stars in the filmed
version of the musical that she said "feels like a love letter to this show . . . I feel like karmically it
really holds the essence of the project."
TICKET AND VIP Info: www.starsinthebackyard.com/waitress.
Doors open at 6 pm on the 19 th with the screening starting at 7 pm.
For more information on both events, check www.starsinthebackyard.org