LOS ANGELES: Raise money for voter registration in Texas with Sara Bareilles, March 19th

This March 19th, in Los Angeles, California, singer, songwriter, producer, and actress Sara Bareilles will be hosting a screening of her new film, Waitress: The Musical to kick off The Good Deed Corps third season of "Stars in the Backyard."

The Good Deed Corps raises money to help register voters. It is a non-partisan effort to makes ballots more accessible in places where that may not be the case, or need a little help. Over the past few years they've raised funds, in part, by hosting a fantastic series movie screenings with the talent behind creating the films. The list of hosts should be thought of as Hollywood's A+ list.