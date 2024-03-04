Smile brighter with whiter teeth for only $37

TL:DR: Smile brighter with a proven and effective teeth whitening solution. Don't miss this opportunity to get an Auraglow Complete LED Teeth Whitening Kit on sale for just $36.99 (reg. $48).

Smiling with a mouth filled with white, shiny teeth can be a great confidence booster. This Auraglow Complete LED Teeth Whitening Kit is on sale for just $36.99 (reg. $48).

An attractive promise, Auraglow claims it can whiten your teeth up to ten shades in as fast as a week. It uses an LED accelerator light with 35% carbamide peroxide gel to try and get the job done. It's even clinically proven to work that fast when applied correctly.

For new users who aren't sure about the hassle or potential side effects of whitening their teeth, it makes complete sense to have hesitations. It might help to know that Auraglow is designed to cause no pain or irritation to the teeth or gums. It's said to be safe for veneers, crowns, and caps as well.

Having a lesser-than-white smile might make you self-conscious. It's normal to accumulate stains over time from drinking tea or coffee or even smoking. For a solution that's said to be effective for addressing all such concerns, you might want to give Auraglow a serious look.

One writer with Allure wrote, "I saw clear results after just one quick use." And the Daily Beast wrote that Auraglow is "one of the most complete options on the market."

Save over 20% and get this Auraglow Complete LED Teeth Whitening Kit on sale for just $36.99 (reg. $48).

StackSocial prices subject to change.