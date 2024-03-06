This Atari game console will kick your nostalgia into high gear, and it's an extra 20% off!

TL;DR: Treat yourself to some much-deserved nostalgia with the open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro, complete with over 200 games, for just $55.99 with code ENJOY20 — but hurry, this deal will only be around until 3/10 11:59 p.m. PST!

From over-priced groceries to annoying co-workers, life is full of things that stress you out. While some people unwind with a glass of wine or a brisk walk outside, others turn to nostalgia to shut out the adult scaries. And what better way to do that than to get lost in some of your favorite childhood video games?

If you could use a stroll down memory lane, this must-have game console is just the man for the job. My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro boasts more than 200 built-in Atari games, sure to please your inner child and bring a little fun back into your days. You'll have access to fan favorites like PONG, Asteroids, Missile Command, and more, in addition to a handful of bonus titles. And the best part? You can get 'em all for just $55.99 when you enter code ENJOY20 at checkout through 3/10!

Since this console is deemed an "open box" item, it means that, while its packaging may have been handled or opened, the device is still in fantastic condition – just without the hefty price tag. And setting it up is super easy since all you have to do is use its HDMI port to connect it to your TV. The console even comes with two 2.4 GHz wireless original Atari joysticks and built-in paddles so you can play games like Warlords just like you used to back in the day. And the console's built-in LED lights add a little bit of extra drama to your game sessions because why not?

From its easy setup to its slew of fun Atari games, this console is a total must-have for evenings after work and lazy Saturdays. You can even save games and pick up right where you left off. Let the nostalgia begin!

Unwind with your favorite childhood games with over 200 games available on My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro!

The My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro in open-box condition is an extra 20% off its regular price at just $55.99 when you use code ENJOY20 at check-out through 3/10 11:59 p.m. PST!

StackSocial prices subject to change.