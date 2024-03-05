This fellow is the first person to be busted smuggling greenhouse gases into the US

Police arrested Michael Hart, 58, for smuggling greenhouse gases from Mexico into the United States and reselling them at a high price. According to US Attorney's Office, Hart has the dubious honor of being the first person charged with the crime that violates regulations meant to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) that exacerbate climate change.

"It is illegal to import certain refrigerants into the United States because of their documented and significantly greater contribution to climate change," said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

From CNN:

According to the indictment, Hart allegedly purchased the HFCs in Mexico and smuggled them into the US in the back of his truck, concealed under a tarp and tools. He is then alleged to have sold them for a profit on sites including Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp. HFCs, which are also used in building insulation, fire extinguishing systems and aerosols, are banned from import into the US without permission from the Environmental Protection Agency. "The illegal smuggling of hydrofluorocarbons, a highly potent greenhouse gas, undermines international efforts to combat climate change," said David M. Uhlmann, the assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. "Anyone who seeks to profit from illegal actions that worsen climate change must be held accountable," he added.

Hart has entered a plea of not guilty to more than a dozen charges which include conspiracy, unlawful importation, and selling merchandise imported unlawfully. The maximum penalties of the charges range from five to 20 years in prison and $250,000 fines.