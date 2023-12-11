Man busted at airport smuggling two otters and a prairie dog in his underwear

Customs officials at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport busted a 22-year-old man last week for smuggling two Asian small-clawed otters and a prairie dog in his underwear.

According to the Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the smuggler had put the animals into pantyhose that he tied around his waist.

From Taiwan News:

His odd behavior and visible bulges in his pants caught the attention of officers as he was walking through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint. Information on the incident was shared by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in a Facebook post on Dec. 6. The Taiwanese man will face charges related to trafficking in prohibited goods, removing protected wildlife from their natural habitat, and attempting to export wildlife without a proper license.