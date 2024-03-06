Six people arrested for smuggling goose guts hidden under rattlesnakes into the US

Police arrested six people in New York for allegedly smuggling duck intestines from China into the United States, hiding them under packages of preserved rattlesnakes. Apparently they also illegally imported duck blood and hawthorn fruit which is restricted, as well.

On the customs forms for the nearly 2,000 cartons, the contents were labeled as nail clippers and pet grooming items.

"Federal law prohibits importing any raw poultry products from China," reports NBC New York… "The cartons were dropped off at Los Angeles International Airport and flown to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York via a major U.S. air carrier's cargo service, federal officials said."

