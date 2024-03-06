LAPD warns burglars are disabling cheap surveillance cameras

Residents are warned that burglars have been using WIFI jammers to disable cheap surveillance cameras.
Folks who have resorted to WIFI-only surveillance cameras are learning that LA's thieves are no dummies. Tom's Hardware reported criminals have been using jammers for years, and this is a National rather than local occurrence. Law Enforcement recommends you use a system with a redundant connection.
The Los Angeles Police Department is warning residents that burglars are using WiFi jammers to easily disarm "connected" surveillance cameras and alarms that are available for cheap on marketplaces like Amazon.
As LA-based news station KTLA5 reports, tech-savvy burglars have been using WiFi jammers, which are small devices that can confuse and overload wireless devices with traffic, to enter homes without setting off alarms — a worrying demonstration of just how easily affordable home security devices from the likes of Ring and Eufy can be disarmed.
…
In response to the latest instances, the LAPD is recommending that homeowners hardwire their alarm systems instead of relying on WiFi, and to ensure their properties are well-lit at night.
The LAPD is also advising to make sure nobody knows you're leaving your home for prolonged periods of time.Futurism