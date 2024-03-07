Mayor of Dolton, Illinois vetoes investigation into herself

Tiffany Henyard, mayor of Dolton, Illinois, is accused of using the village's money for personal stuff but vetoed a resolution passed by the village board to investigate her spending. She would prefer that meetings "focus on other issues."

But on Monday night, it was residents' turn to call out the mayor. "I'm asking that you either step down or the trustees that voted you in to vote you out," another speaker said. After those public comments, Henyard responded, calling the accusations "false."

Don't they have cops in Illin… oh, right.

Previous: Corruption is contagious: dirty cops make their partners dirty