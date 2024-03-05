Obstruction charge for comically corrupt U.S. Senator Bob Menendez

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-Egypt) was charged with corruption after investigators got a load of the stolen gold bars in his house and the cash hidden inside clothes there. Now they're charging him with obstructing justice too.

In the new indictment, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Menendez's former lawyers had told them in meetings last year that Menendez had not been aware until 2022 of mortgage or car payments that two businessmen had made for his wife, and that when he found out about the payments he thought they were loans. "In truth and in fact, and as Menendez well knew, Menendez had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments," prosecutors wrote.

He hasn't resigned, but isn't likely to make it past the summer. Andy Kim is most popular to replace him among human voters, but I wouldn't bet against a former Goldman Sachs analyst who happens to be the governor's wife. If that sounds ominously like business as usual… forget it, Jake, it's New Jersey.

