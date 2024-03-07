Recall alert: delicious lead dust tainted with ground cinnamon

Attention, Boomers! Your favorite dollar-store brands of delicious ground lead were found to be contaminated with cinnamon and are subject to an FDA recall. You'll have to go back to eating flakes of the crumbly white paint from the back of the basement closet until further notice. Here are the brands to avoid:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said cinnamon sold by stores including the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar contains lead at levels that could be unsafe for people, particularly children, with prolonged exposure to the spice. The agency urged suppliers to recall the products voluntarily.

Cinnamon products included in the agency's safety alert include the La Fiesta brand sold by La Superior and SuperMercados; Marcum brand sold by Save A Lot stores; MK brands sold by SF Supermarket; Swad brand sold by Patel Brothers; El Chilar brand sold by La Joya Morelense; and Supreme Tradition brand sold by Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

"Removing the ground cinnamon products in this alert from the market will prevent them from contributing elevated amounts of lead to the diets of children," the alert said.