Following Finland last year, Sweden is now a member of NATO, the western military alliance formed to oppose the Soviet Union and growing again in reaction to Russian imperialism.

Just before 17.30 CET, Sweden's instrument of accession was deposited with the United States Government, as depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty. Therefore, Sweden is now a member of NATO.

Contributions to the alliance shall include Gotland, Gripen and Gravlax.

