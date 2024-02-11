Trump offers Putin Europe, meanwhile, the media is focused on Biden forgetting a name

In an unhinged South Carolina campaign speech, adjudicated rapist and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump declared that NATO would pay for protection or he'll encourage Putin to roll tanks on the United States' longstanding allies. Re-electing Trump would not only suck for the United States, he will make sure it's really shitty for Europe too.

Trump is bragging about what a strong man he fantasizes he is and describes treating NATO like a protection scheme. Pay up, or he'll tell Putin to invade your country! Who wants this kind of cavalier bullshit as foreign policy? No one who values stability.

"NATO was busted until I came along," he began. "I said, 'Everybody's going to pay.' They said, 'Well, if we don't pay are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer." He rehashed the story a few moments later. "One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well sir, if we don't pay and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said, 'Yes, let's say that happened.' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want," Trump said. "You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills," he added. HuffPo

It is very important, however, that the media discuss President Biden's statement to the Special Prosecutor that he didn't remember a few things.