The improvised talk show where guests are created on the spot

As far as absurdist riffs on the American talk show format go, it's a pretty small pond—which is a shame, because there's nothing more entertaining than watching an interview descend into chaos. No longer do I have to subsist on reruns of Eric Andre, however: Dropout's new show Very Important People more than fills that niche. The concept is simple. Every week, an improv comedian is radically transformed, and must come up with a character to match upon seeing their new look for the first time.

That character then sits down for an improvised interview that often results in mutual confusion for all parties involved. It's completely bonkers and completely brilliant.

I don't regret binging every available episode. If you're into this specific brand of humor, Very Important People might just become your favorite show too.