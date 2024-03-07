This foldable wireless magnetic charging station safely charges QI-enabled devices

TL;DR: The Foldable Wireless Magnetic Charging Station safely powers Qi-enabled smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and other devices. Grab it on sale for $21.99 (reg. $29.99).

Keeping up with your wireless devices can be quite a task. With cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, and the like occupying so much space in one's orbit, ensuring that each device has sufficient power is often a delicate balancing act.

Devices are only helpful when they have a functioning battery. Nothing can ruin one's day like finding out they forgot to charge their smartphone or smartwatch overnight when they're headed out in the morning. The Foldable Wireless Magnetic Charging Station fully charges your favorite wireless devices. It's available for $21.99 (reg.$29.99).

This foldable charger is all you'll need for your Qi-enabled smart devices. It's compatible with Qi-enabled phones, smartwatches, headphones, AirPods, and more. Even better, its foldable layout allows you to charge more than one device at a time through simultaneous charging.

For smartphones, power is distributed up to 15 watts. Power up to 2.5 watts is available for smartwatches. Its pliable shape means you can set it up on many surfaces or areas. And its bendable body also lends itself well to travel. Just fold it up, toss it in your luggage, and your power needs will be set.

The device features an LED status that keeps tabs on its charging status and ensures devices are charging correctly.

Device safety is also covered. Not only is there foreign object detection — that alerts against potentially damaging charging — but onboard short-circuit protection assists in preventing electrical malfunctions. It also prevents overcharging and overheating.

The charger itself is powered via a USB Type-C connector.

As important as mobile devices have become to society, a competent charger is as essential.

