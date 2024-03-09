Grab 20% off this tiny Wi-Fi security camera, less than $50 now

TL;DR: Grab this useful TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera on sale with an extra 20% off right now for just $48.79 with the code ENJOY20 (regularly $89).

Having a tiny wireless camera in your box of gadgets has more uses than you might think. Whether it's for the security of your home or yourself, the TOKK™ CAM C2+ Smart Wifi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is ready to be your second secret pair of eyes. Usually $89, not only is it on sale right now, but you can keep the savings going even further with an extra 20% off sitewide when you use the code ENJOY20 at checkout – driving this camera down to just $48.79.

That's a saving of more than $40… but you'll have to be quick to grab it, as the special discount code will only last through to 3/10 at 11.59 pm Pacific.

So, about that second pair of eyes. This versatile camera is a car dashcam, a discreet body camera, and a Wi-Fi security camera all in one. Tiny in size and with beautifully clear 1280 x 720p quality, this portable camera allows you to record or instantly stream video for all kinds of uses.

Protect your home by setting up the camera indoors and watching its live stream on your smartphone, wherever you are, for total peace of mind. Or, easily attach the small camera which attaches magnetically, to your car as an everyday car dashcam. Then, with the camera being so small and running on its own battery, wear it as a discreet body camera for your own personal security in any situation — day or night. Through all of its uses, you'll also get clear audio, as the tiny gadget also conceals its dedicated built-in microphone, too. That means high-quality sound and video, wherever you want to use this convenient camera.

Its size is really where this small yet mighty piece of gear excels. As one recent verified customer reviewed, "I love how small this camera is and easy to mount."

Grab 20% off the TOKK™ CAM C2+ Smart Wifi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera, on sale for just $48.79 when you enter code ENJOY20 until 3/10 at 11:59 pm Pacific (regular price $89).

StackSocial prices subject to change.