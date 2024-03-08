OpenAlternative collects and sorts open-source alternatives to popular software.

OpenAlternative is a community driven list of open source alternatives to proprietary software and applications. Our goal is to be your first stop when researching for a new open source service to help you grow your business. We will help you find alternatives and reviews of the products you already use.

In many cases, the open-source alternative is so much better than the proprietary options that you'd never dream of using the latter in the first place. Other cases? Well, give unto Adobe that which is Adobe's.

