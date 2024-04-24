GOP Sen. Tillis warns of "biggest risk" to Republicans: Marjorie Taylor Greene (video)

Sen. Thom Tillis is a Republican who says the biggest threat to his party is not the Democrats, but something far, far worse: Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I think she's uninformed, she's a total waste of time," the North Carolina lawmaker said about the Georgia's MAGA kook last night on CNN. "She is a horrible leader."

"She is dragging our brand down," he continued. "She — not the Democrats — is the biggest risk to us getting back to a majority." (See video below posted by Acyn.)

Now if only Republicans could get rid of all the Marge's in their party and focus not on what's good for their "brand" (ffs), but what's good for the American people, the GOP might have a fighting chance.