'Katzenbalgen' is a sculpture of feisty felines in Brunswick, Germany

'Katzenbalgen' is a sculpture of feisty felines in Berlin. This playful sculpture was created by students from the University of Art in Brunswick who wanted to pay tribute to the cats that have roamed their city streets throughout the years. I love the various twisty positions that all the cats are in, as if they are mid-play.

I wonder if the real-life street cats ever climb on the sculpture.

From Atlas Obscura: "Inscriptions on the monolith, translated from German to English, convey two messages: "Cats loved this once quiet street," emphasizing the historical presence of felines in the area."