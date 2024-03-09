Florida cop arrested on first day on job and charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

19-year-old Kai Cromer was sworn in as a deputy at Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Before the end of his first day as a Florida cop, he was in custody, arrested after allegedly extorting sexual photos from high school girls over social media. He was charged with one count under Florida's law concerning child sexual abuse material after his devices were searched.

[Sheriff Eric] Flowers said a total of four victims have come forward, who are "very concerned for their safety." They said Cromer had requested explicit photos and videos via Snapchat. "He was telling people, 'I'm going to be law enforcement, I'm very powerful.' He was forcing these girls, they said they were very uncomfortable with the entire circumstance, and they felt they had no choice but to do these things, and that's just completely unacceptable," Flowers said. Flowers issued a plea for anyone who has spoken with Cromer via his Snapchat account, @KaiCromer, to come forward: "We need to talk to you."

The department says it has a policy against releasing and publicizing mugshots, but are making an exception for this guy.

