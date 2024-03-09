Learn piano at your own pace with 20% off Skoove's AI-powered piano lessons!

TL;DR: Whether you've always dreamed of playing piano or want to brush up on your musical skills, Skoove Premium Piano Lessons can help you. Through March 20, lifetime access is only $120 with the code ENJOY20!

Playing the piano is such a wonderful skill. After all, it brings joy (not much else does!) and music into your life. And while mastering an instrument may seem difficult, starting your piano-playing journey is easier than ever.

It's all thanks to Skoove, an AI-powered interactive piano lessons app that gives you the feedback you need to properly grow as a musician. Of course, piano lessons don't come cheap. Fortunately, lifetime access to Skoove is on sale at an extra 20% off, only $120 with the code ENJOY20 through March 10!

Over 1 million people have been learning to play the ivory keys thanks to Skoove. You can get tailored piano lessons (there are over 400 of them!) and thousands of instructional videos that can help you learn to play piano per your preferences. And with its AI, you can become a better pianist every time you play, as it recognizes your playing to offer live, personalized feedback!

Plus, we love that Skoove offers a vast music library. You can tackle pop hits from today or the classics from centuries past as you work your way through Skoove's collection. And if you're ever having trouble nailing a specific item, Skoove has one-on-one support from its music instructors so you can maximize your piano journey.

Skoove also doesn't limit where you can learn. It's compatible with all pianos and keyboards (USB/MIDI and acoustic), and you can connect to lessons via your tablet, smartphone, or laptop!

It's no surprise that Skoove boasts a 4.5 out of five-star rating on the App Store, and why The Guardian raved: "Eventually, notes, keys, and names fall into place – I even play four suspiciously simple bars of Bach by sight! With both hands! Success!" Consider us sold!

Pursue your musical dreams by learning to play piano with a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons.

