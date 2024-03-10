This wireless car display is compatible with Apple and Android, now under $100!

TL;DR: Upgrade your driving situation's tech game with this 7-inch wireless car display, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android! Luckily for you, it's on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $139)!

Yes, it's 2024, and you're probably up to date on your tech game. But what about the tech for your car? Sure, you're not reading directions off a MapQuest printout (remember the olden days?), but if your vehicle doesn't have a car display, you're likely still forced to look at your smartphone on your lap to ensure you know where you're going.

Fortunately, you don't have to spend a fortune on a new smart car just to enjoy all the perks that technology has brought us. In fact, this $99.99 wireless car display can completely upgrade your driving experience and turn almost any car into a smart car. But the best part? It's compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so just about anyone can use it!

Unlike other smart screens that require a bunch of complicated programming, this car display couldn't be easier to install. It's got a plug-and-play design and comes with a mount you can attach to your windshield, dash, or any flat surface. You can pair the display with your chosen device via Bluetooth, and it can support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and mirror your phone!

Thanks to the display's 1024×600 resolution on its generous 7-inch touchscreen, you can read directions and view your favorite apps with incredible clarity, and it supports most video and audio file formats. The display puts all your favorite driving must-haves at your fingertips, including Google Maps, music playlists, and more. You can even use voice commands to make calls, answer texts, and change your music to enjoy safe, hands-free control of your phone while driving.

Make your driving experience safer and more enjoyable with a boost of technology.

Grab this 7-inch Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility for just $99.99 down from $139!

StackSocial prices subject to change.