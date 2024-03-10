Study: cannabis users report less "subjective cognitive decline"

The war on drugs is back, with Oregon recriminalizing possession and an endless drumbeat of news stories, often sourced to police and people involved in the pharmaceutical business, about how bad they are. But here's one you won't be hearing about from NBC Nightly News or your local Sinclair affiliate: "Compared to non-users, non-medical cannabis use was significantly associated with 96% decreased odds of Subjective Cognitive Decline."

Methods: Data were obtained from 4,744 U.S. adults aged 45 and older in the 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). SCD was a self-reported increase in confusion or memory loss in the past year. Odds of SCD by cannabis use reason, frequency, and methods (e.g., smoke, eat, vaporize) were examined using multiple logistic regression after imputing missing data, applying sampling weights, and adjusting for sociodemographic, health, and substance use covariates.

Results: Compared to non-users, non-medical cannabis use was significantly associated with 96% decreased odds of SCD (aOR=0.04, 95% CI=0.01-0.44, p<.01). Medical (aOR=0.46, 95% CI=0.06-3.61, p=.46) and dual medical and non-medical use (aOR=0.30, 95% CI=0.03-2.92, p=.30) were also associated with decreased odds of SCD, although not significant. Cannabis consumption frequency and method were not significantly associated with SCD.