Alex Jones threatens war with Trump over Covid vaccine boast (video)

Rabid radio host Alex Jones threatened Donald Trump after the former twice-impeached president bragged yet again about the Covid vaccines that were first approved during his administration. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

After last week's State of the Union, in which President Biden praised the Covid vaccines, Trump couldn't help himself, posting on social media, "YOU'RE WELCOME, JOE, NINE MONTH APPROVAL TIME VS. 12 YEARS THAT IT WOULD HAVE TAKEN YOU!"

But oops. His pro-vaccine boast was at odds with QAnon, which fills the empty heads of both Trump's and Jones' base. So Jones had to play his part, waving a printout of the post while snarling, "If I see any more of this from Trump — any more of this — I'm going to have to go on the warpath."

"I just cannot take this," continued the InfoWars host, best known for his cruel harassment of the Sandy Hook victims. "I cannot put my head down on the pillow at night, and say that I'm a true person to everybody, when I've already held my nose, because of the overwhelming good he's doing, and all the persecution, and put up with stuff like this."

And then, not to be outdone by Trump in the lowbrow department, he compared Trump's bullshit with an analogy crude enough for MAGA fans to appreciate, comparing Trump's pro-vaccine stance to a mother who took two days to create a Thanksgiving meal, only to "pull her pants down and shit all over the table." Wow, good job, Republicans! MAGA wars at its finest.