"I'm stupid" says Donald Trump Jr

Admitting what the media thinks of him, Don Jr accepts "Apparently, I'm stupid."

During a podcast Donald Trump Jr discussed his Russia apologism and stand against liberty for Ukraine. Trump Jr seemingly accepted that the common assumption is he is stupid, however its never obvious if he is thinking clearly.

"Apparently I'm stupid," Trump Jr. declared. "I'm a Putin apologist and a Russia lover. Basically I work for them according to the mainstream press."

Trump Jr. was defending his position against sending aide to Ukraine more than two years after Russia invaded its borders in February 2022.

"I'm a Russia lover because I don't feel we should spend a trillion dollars in a war in Ukraine that we haven't articulated what victory looks like," Trump Jr. said.