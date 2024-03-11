Polls indicate Biden's edge over Trump as election nears

President Biden appears to be leading Donald Trump in several recent polls as the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, reports Newsweek.

One poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 44 percent. There were 1,072 registered voters surveyed between February 20 and 28 in this poll. Another poll of 1,350 registered voters by Emerson College put Biden ahead of the Republican by two percentage points, 51 percent to 49 percent. The survey was carried out between March 5 and 6. Of the 6,334 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult between March 1 and 5, 44 percent would vote for Biden and 43 percent for Trump. And Biden would beat Trump 43 percent to 42 percent, according to TIPP polling.



Simon Rosenberg, founder of the New Democrat Network think tank, said he's about Biden's campaign, attributing his positive outlook to the clarity of the Biden vs. Trump matchup and the mobilization of the Democratic coalition. In a statement from his Substack blog, Rosenberg wrote, "A central reason I've been so optimistic about us winning in November is that I always believed that when it became clear to voters that it was Biden vs Trump, and the Biden campaign began in earnest, a big chunk of our wandering coalition would come home." He believes this consolidation could result in a "small but meaningful lead in national polling" for Biden.