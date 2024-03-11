Trafficking survivor dismantles Senator Britt's exploitative fake story

Alabama Senator Katie Britt's bizarre response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address has been revealed to be a fabrication and an exploitation of a woman's personal tragedy for political gain. Senator Britt claimed to have spoken to a woman who was trafficked when she was 12 years old, using this story to criticize Biden's immigration policies and connect them to drug cartels exploiting children.

However, CNN interviewed the woman Britt was referring to, Karla Jacinto, who stated that her story had been commandeered and that she had never given permission for it to be used as a political tool, especially one that deviated so far from the facts.



Contrary to Britt's claims, Jacinto's ordeal had nothing to do with Biden's border policies. Britt implied that Jacinto was trafficked in the United States and involved with drug cartels, both of which are false. In reality, Jacinto's harrowing experience of sex trafficking occurred solely within Mexico and was orchestrated by a local pimp, not by Mexican drug cartels. And , her captivity took place from 2004 to 2008, during George W. Bush's presidency.



CNN, which has been following Jacinto's story since 2014, confirmed these discrepancies and highlighted the stark contrast between Jacinto's actual circumstances and the narrative presented by Britt, which veered off into the land of make-believe.



In an attempt to defend her speech, Senator Britt appeared on CNN and offered a justification that further complicated the situation. She insisted she relayed a tale of a 12-year-old's trafficking ordeal with pinpoint accuracy, seemingly mistaking factual precision for just adding the victim's age. She said, "I very clearly said, I spoke to a woman who told me about when she was trafficked when she was 12. So I didn't say a teenager, I didn't say a young woman, a grown woman, a woman when she was trafficked when she was 12."



Karla Jacinto said she never spoke one-on-one with Senator Britt. "I hardly ever cooperate with politicians because it seems to me that they only want an image," she told CNN. "They only want a photo. And that, to me, is not fair. I work as a spokesperson for many victims who have no voice, and I really would like them to be empathetic."



Good luck finding empathy in a MAGA cultist like Britt. You'll only discover a glaring void.