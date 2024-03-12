Tucker Carlson admits, "I'm a dick"

When explaining why he was mean to another discredited pundit, Tucker Carlson barely scratched the surface with "Because I'm a dick."

Having been recently humiliated by Vladimir Putin, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared an interview he did with Chris Cuomo. Carlson tells Cuomo his attacks against CNN and Cuomo were just because he's a dick, and that's who he is. Now he is relegated to licking the boots of dictators who make fun of him, and hanging out on Xitter with another fired network failout.