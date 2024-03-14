"I will eat your leftist ass": Alex Jones desires cannibalism, not sex act

School-shooting denier Alex Jones recently tweeted a photo of himself along with a quote that read, "I will eat your leftist ass." While most people understood him to mean that he wanted to perform anilingus on members of the opposing political party, Jones later tweeted an update to clarify his intentions. He's not interested in the sexual act; he is referring to cannibalism.

The left has misunderstood what my intention was in posting this meme. I am taking (sic) about the road warrior collapse that has already begun because of the policy's (sic) of The Great Reset. I am taking (sic) about Cannibalism as defined as the consumption of another human's flesh. 10 days without food and over 80% of people start eating each other. You guys want to bring down civilization so I just wanted to warn you. Good luck…

