Learning to play guitar has never been easier now that the Poputar Smart Guitar is only $324

TL;DR: Wanna jam like Paul McCartney or Flea? You can learn to play the guitar with ease with Poputar, a smart acoustic guitar that connects to an app for only $323.99 (reg. $429)!

Learning to play guitar can be so intimidating, but it really doesn't have to be at all, especially with a special guitar designed to make the entire learning process a no-brainer. Brace yourself for the marvel that is the Poputar T2 Smart Guitar because it's here to rock your musical world!

Successfully crowdfunded on Indiegogo, it's any budding rock star's true best friend. It offers an easier way to learn the acoustic guitar, and now, it's on sale for $323.99 (reg. $429)!

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, the Poputar T2 ensures you're never out of sync or out of tune, whether you're serenading your cat (who secretly hates your guitar plucking!) or annoying your neighbors. It even has 96 LED lights for guidance so you can follow along with fingering the guitar's fretboard. This can also take the frustration out of endless, monotonous practice sessions.

Gone also are the days of storing your music in dusty old notebooks. The Poputar T2 and its buddy, the PopuMusic App, stashes your tunes in the cloud. Easy access to a vast library of hits means you can switch from playing Hendrix to Bieber in a heartbeat, making you the life of any party!

Let's talk about the build — it's constructed of top-grade poplar wood (aka higher wood density!), with coated copper strings to ensure your fingers glide smoothly along the instrument. It also has a traditional headstock design that gives it a classic flair. And at 36 inches long, the Poputar's size ensures that it'll rest comfortably for almost any player.

Plus, with gamification features and interactive video lessons for all skill levels, you'll be shredding in no time. Share your progress far and wide with its record and share function.

Welcome to the age of the smart guitar, where tradition meets tech, and anyone can make their musical dreams come true!

For a limited time, you can snag the Poputar T2 Smart Acoustic Guitar for just $323.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.