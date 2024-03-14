Stay cool all night long with this $32 cooling bedding set loved by customers!

TL;DR: Tired of sweating at night and trying to find the cool side of your bed? No sweat — the Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set can keep you regulated through the night for only $32.99 (reg. $89)!

Tossing and turning all night because you can't stop thinking about that next work presentation? Tiring. Tossing and turning all night because you're too hot to sleep? Even worse, and way less productive!

A cooling sheet set is the way to stop it. After all, people who sleep properly are more healthy mentally and physically and more productive. This Kathy Ireland bed set with cooling technology is on sale for only $32.99 (reg. $89). Now that's cool! Pardon the pun.

This smart set keeps you breezy and sleeping comfortably thanks to unique moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric. Its special fabric technology pulls sweat away from the skin for quicker evaporation, which in turn can keep you cool enough to enjoy a more restful night's sleep. Goodbye, night sweats, and hello, sweet dreams!

Plus, a new set of sheets has got to be the easiest way to get all the benefits of a bedroom makeover with almost zero effort. With a matching fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases, your bed will be fitted up in style. Not only that, this Kathy Ireland sheet set is even softer than 1,000 thread count Egyptian cotton (perfect for our sensitive sleepers out there!), and it's also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly.

And even when you've washed this sheet set to death, you'll find its color is long-lasting. Plus, it's wrinkle-free, so you'll never have to deal with unsightly lines in your bedding!

It's no surprise that this cooling sheet set has earned a perfect five-star rating from happy customers, with one verified buyer writing, "Very comfortable sheets. The fabric allows plenty of airflow so you stay cool while you sleep. The light grey color goes well with my silver and grey comforter as well."

Say goodbye to sweaty sheets and stay cool all night with this Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set in Light Gray, now just $32.99 for a limited time!

StackSocial prices subject to change.