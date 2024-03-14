"The American Society of Magical Negroes" looks fantastic

"The American Society of Magical Negroes" trailer looks so excellent I will be heading to the theater to see it.

Everything from the acting, the spot-on humor, and the beautiful filmmaking have made me want to go to the theater. That people don't understand or like what the movie is about is just another sign of sound art. This film has a message, but rather than beating us about the head with it, this trailer promises a fantastic time at the movies.

A satirical romantic comedy, "The American Society of Magical Negroes" centers on Aren, played by Smith, an unassuming young man recruited to be part of a fictional secret society of Black people who use their powers to make white people feel comfortable. The film's title references a trope in films and television, coined by Spike Lee, in which Black secondary characters exist solely to help white primary characters. Director Kobi Libii told CNN the rom-com aspect of the project is as important as the satire. "It's a film about being looked at like a stereotype and how reducing and degrading that gaze is," he said. "And the opposite of being looked at like a stereotype is being looked at by somebody who loves you." CNN