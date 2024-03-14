This 9.7-inch refurbished Apple iPad Air is available for under $160

TL;DR: This 9.7-inch refurbished Apple iPad Air combines performance with style. It is available today for $155.99 (reg. $499).

It's easy to understand the allure of tablets. While a phone often serves the purpose of checking email, browsing social media and monitoring a daily schedule sometimes, you just need more real estate. Laptops, while effective, can occupy too much real estate.

Apple has excelled in the tablet space, and its iPad has long been heralded for being both practical and stylish. For all of the acclaim the iPad has garnered over the years, a point of contention from prospective buyers has long been its lofty price tag.

Price doesn't have to stand between you and this high-performing iPad. Purchase this refurbished WiFi-only Apple iPad Air 9.7" for $155.99 (reg. $499). It ships with iOS 9 pre-installed.

Although it's refurbished, you'd have difficulty telling the difference. This particular iPad (2013 model) is rated "B" refurbished, which means you can expect to receive it with light scuffing or scratches/dents.

This iPad sports an A7 chip with a 1.4 GHz processing speed. That combo is more than sufficient for multitasking or switching between apps with little lag. There's also 16GB of onboard storage, giving users ample space to store their favorite apps, download pictures and videos, and manage multiple files.

Apple is well-known in tech circles for the beauty of its devices' displays. This iPad is no different. Users can enjoy viewing movies, pictures and videos on a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 2048×1536 resolution.

While the screen is well-suited for viewing media, it also excels at video calls. This device features two cameras: a five-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, which is ideal for FaceTime calls.

No tablet would be worth its salt without impressive battery life. Users will be pleased to know this one is equipped with a 32.4Whr Lithium Polymer battery that provides 10 hours of usage on a full charge.

Treat yourself or a friend to this refurbished silver WiFi-only 16GB iPad for $155.99 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.