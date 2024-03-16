Buy-sell-trade thrift shop Buffalo Exchange celebrates 50 years of sustainable fashion

This weekend, my favorite thrift store, Buffalo Exchange, celebrates its 50th birthday! I first encountered Buffalo Exchange way back in 1992 when I was in grad school in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While I had always loved thrifting at the Salvation Army, Buffalo Exchange was my first experience with a cool, curated thrift shop that focused on recycled fashion. It only took one visit and I was hooked—and I've been shopping at Buffalo Exchanges ever since. I love my local Tempe, AZ location, and the Melrose (LA) location I hit up every time I visit my son. I seek out Buffalo Exchanges in pretty much every city I visit, and they never disappoint!

The company, founded by owner Kerstin Block, started in a 400-square-foot storefront in 1974 in Tucson, Arizona and now has over 40 stores across the United States, including in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Head over to the website to find your closest store and see what they'll be doing for the 50th Birthday Celebration! You'll find a variety of activities—including live music, tarot card readings, giveaways, fashion, treats, art, games, photo booths, and more! You can also find out more information about their "50 Acts of Kindness" for 2024, through which they will continue their longstanding practice of giving back to local charities and community initiatives.

The company's 50th birthday also marks a milestone in owner Kerstin Block's life, as she will be retiring from the company. Her daughter, Rebecca Block, will continue on as the company's CEO. AZ Central explains:

"I'm so grateful for these past 50 years with Buffalo Exchange," Block said in a press release. "It's given my life meaning beyond what I ever thought possible. What I'm most proud of is how much we've been able to empower people – especially women. That and the clothes. It's always been about the clothes."

So, this weekend, go to your local Buffalo Exchange and join in the celebration! Check out their website for more details. Happy Birthday, Buffalo Exchange!