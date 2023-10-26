Join me in celebrating 100 years of Vegemite!

Happy Birthday to Vegemite, a polarizing spread that just turned 100 years old. While many find the taste unsettling, the company sells over 20 million jars in Australia every year, so it's clearly got more fans than haters.

The Guardian explains:

Jamie Callister, the grandson of Vegemite creator Cyril Callister, is one of the millions of Australians who starts the day with a slice of buttery toast licked with a thin swipe of our beloved national spread.

"He was a brilliant scientist," Callister says of his grandfather, who was recruited by Melbourne-based entrepreneur Fred Walker to develop a homegrown alternative to Marmite using spent brewer's yeast from the nearby Carlton and United Breweries. "Today marks the 100-year anniversary of the first jar of his creation coming off the production line."

And while Callister – who wrote a biography of his grandfather this year – and his family are justly proud of Cyril Callister's legacy, the Vegemite grandchildren say they see the spread's lasting success as much more than that. "This isn't our story, it's Australia's story."

For most Australians, a love of Vegemite was imparted at a young age. Elizabeth Hewson, a food writer and author of Saturday Night Pasta, remembers the way her grandfather would feed her Vegemite on toast in bed. "Lots of butter, a thoughtful spread and cut into squares," she says. "I make it that way for my son now too."