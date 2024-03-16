Creepy shadow figure with glowing eyes appears behind kids playing hide-and-seek (video)

Two young children were playing a nighttime game hide-and-seek in Coatepec, Mexico while a parent recorded the fun when something creepy occurred. In the video, the little girl finds her playmate behind a rock and says "I found you" in Spanish. When he comes out of hiding, so does a shadowy figure with glowing eyes. Watch below.

"Although the minors never realized that something was following them, everything was recorded and was later shared on social networks," states a translated article in El Heraldo.

The strange video has garnered millions of views on TikTok in just a week. "As one might imagine, some have suggested that the unnerving interloper is a ghost, a demon, or some other supernatural entity," reports Coast to Coast. "More skeptical viewers, however, have argued that the 'figure' is simply an optical illusion."