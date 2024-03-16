Dedicated modder adds realistic physics to Minecraft

What's the one thing Minecraft is missing? If you said "a movie adaptation starring Jack Black", you'd be correct, but the second thing is a proper physics engine. If you've ever been frustrated that your blocks don't act like they would in the real world, look no further than Minecraft modder and redstone engineer SethBling, who has created a functioning Minecraft physics engine.

His video on the subject will give you a sense of what a gargantuan undertaking this was. With his hard work, you too can melt your CPU with all these physics objects. You'll have to be extra careful while building, but maybe that sense of realism is worth it.

