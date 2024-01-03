Jack Black to star in Minecraft movie

Jack Black, fresh off success in The Super Mario Bros Movie, is to star in the forthcoming Minecraft one, purportedly as default player character Steve.

"Napoleon Dynamite" filmmaker Jared Hess, who previously worked with Black on the 2006 comedy "Nacho Libre," is directing the project. Warner Bros. and Legendary are backing "Minecraft," which is slated to open in theaters on April 4, 2025.

It's unclear what the "Minecraft" movie will be about, or who is writing the screenplay. A film version of the game has been in the works for years, with Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney and Peter Sollett all at one point in talks to direct.

"Minecraft," which debuted in 2011, is one of the best-selling video games in history and boasts more than 140 million monthly users.