300m copies of Minecraft sold

Minecraft is the most successful game of all time, and it's "not even close," reports Zack Zweiden. The blocky build-n-survive masterpiece recently sold its 300,000,000th copy.

To put that massive number into perspective, Grand Theft Auto V has only sold 185 million units since its release in 2012. Mario Kart 8, one of the best-selling Nintendo games ever, has sold 63 million across Switch and Wii. So yeah, Minecraft's 300 million sold is an impressive amount, and unlikely to be toppled anytime soon. Well, until Minecraft hits 350 million one day.

By year's end, it will have been longer since Minecraft was out than Quake was out before Minecraft.

