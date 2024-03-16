Five Nights at Freddy's remake makes you play out each shift in real time

The original Five Nights at Freddy's was developed with a "less is more" approach, which was a major contributor to its unprecedented impact. One major contributor to the horror was that you never actually saw the characters move- but if you've ever wondered what it'd be like if you did, look no further than in-development fan remake Five Nights at Freddy's: In Real Time.

This is essentially a remake of the first game using handcrafted animations rather than the static images of the original, immersing you further in the grit and grime.

Also interesting is the ability to play each six-hour shift in actual real time. Hope your gaming chair is comfortable.